Morro Bay Police investigating assault with deadly weapon after two stabbings

MORRO BAY, Calif. – Two people were found with stab wounds Friday near the 1700 block of Main Street in Morro Bay with an ongoing investigation, according to the city's Police Department.

These stabbings took place around 9:00 p.m. on Friday and both people were taken to the hospital for their injuries, detailed the MBPD.

MBPD officers later determined both people knew each other and had an altercation before the stabbings.

Those who saw the incident and have more information are asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers via phone.