Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Morro Bay Police investigating assault with deadly weapon after two stabbings

MGN
By
today at 12:29 pm
Published 12:30 pm

MORRO BAY, Calif. – Two people were found with stab wounds Friday near the 1700 block of Main Street in Morro Bay with an ongoing investigation, according to the city's Police Department.

These stabbings took place around 9:00 p.m. on Friday and both people were taken to the hospital for their injuries, detailed the MBPD.

MBPD officers later determined both people knew each other and had an altercation before the stabbings.

Those who saw the incident and have more information are asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers via phone.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
assualt with a deadly weapon
KEYT
MORRO BAY
san luis obispo county
stabbing investigation

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content