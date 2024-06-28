Paso Robles man arrested after pointing a shotgun at two others during an argument Thursday

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – A man was taken into custody after loading and pointing a shotgun at two other people during an argument in the 2600 block of Theatre Drive Thursday afternoon.

On Jun. 27, around 3:01 p.m., two people reported that a man at a residence on Theatre Drive loaded and then pointed a shotgun at them during a verbal dispute stated the Paso Robles Police Department.

Officers located and identified the man who was taken into custody without incident and none of the people involved were injured explained the Paso Robles Police Department.

During the investigation into the incident, officers recovered a loaded shotgun, a short-barrel rifle, non-serialized 'ghost' guns, and several other firearms detailed the Paso Robles Police Department.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, the man wa booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges: