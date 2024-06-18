Arroyo Grande police officers arrest man for felony domestic violence at 700 block of Elm Street Tuesday morning

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – Arroyo Grande Police Department (AGPD) officers arrested a 22-year-old man for felony domestic violence at the 700 block of Elm Street around 10:06 a.m. in a motor home parked there.

AGPD officers learned that the victim had been staying at the motor home with the suspect and their four children as he attacked her during an argument, according to the AGPD.

The woman was able to escape with three of her children but left behind an infant as she fled into a local business before officers targeted the suspect at the motorhome and Child Welfare Services helped the children, explained the AGPD.

The 22-year-old man was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for willful harm/injury to a child and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant charges, detailed the AGPD.