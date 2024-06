Cal Fire SLO told the SLO Tribune it happened during the unloading of a horse trailer when the horse stepped onto the pool cover, and the rescue took over three hours.

Fire crews drained the pool and safely removed the horse.

Cal Fire SLO was called to the 6300 Block of Turn Back Road.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - Crews responded to a horse stuck in a pool in San Miguel on Saturday.

Follow me on my social media for more news and insights!

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.