San Luis Obispo County

First responders tend to car crash into Paso Robles home near Experimental Station Rd. and River Oaks Dr. Tuesday afternoon

Paso Robles Police Department
By
today at 6:31 pm
Published 6:32 pm

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – First responders responded to a report of a car that crashed through a fence into a home at Experimental Station Rd. and River Oaks Dr. at 12:11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services (PRFES).

Officers from the Paso Robles Police Traffic Division (PRPTD) arrived to find a single-vehicle crash with a sole resident from Paso Robles trapped inside the car, detailed the PRPTD.

First responders helped the passenger out of the car and they were taken to the hospital for further treatment. Drugs and alcohol aren't suspected factors in this incident with an ongoing investigation, according to the PRFES.

car crash
KEYT
paso robles fire and emergency services
Paso Robles Police Department
paso robles police traffic division

Caleb Nguyen

