Former San Luis Obispo business owner sentenced to felony probation Monday for embezzlement

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Former San Luis Obispo business owner Andrea Ruth Bowengardner was sentenced to felony probation and 1,040 hours of community service Monday after felony counts of embezzlement and passing a check with insufficient funds.

Bowengardner, currently a Burbank resident, operated the Timeless Treasures business from 2016-2019 when it abruptly closed with many cosigners having property on the store, according to the SLO County DA's Office.

Dozens of cosignors didn't get their property back from Bowengardner or weren't paid for items she sold despite their best efforts, explained the SLO County DA's Office.

Standard felony probation terms and conditions and over 1,040 hours of community work service were ordered for Bowengardner as well as restitution payments to 69 victims totaling $338.764.71, detailed the SLO County DA's Office.

Additional restitution payments will be determined on August 14 and if she violates probation, Bowengardner will face a maximum sentence of five years confinement.