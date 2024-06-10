Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

First responders tend to major single vehicle rollover crash Monday night near Pismo Beach on Highway 101 & Spyglass Drive

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
Published 9:40 pm

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – First responders are on the scene of a single vehicle rollover crash where one patient suffered major injuries in critical condition near Pismo Beach on Highway 101 & Spyglass Drive, according to CAL Fire SLO.

Cal Fire SLO reported major damage to the single vehicle that rolled over while the patient was transported to the hospital in critical condition due to their injuries, detailed Cal Fire SLO.

There is no further information about lane closures on the highway as crews remain on the scene but more information will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Caleb Nguyen

