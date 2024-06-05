Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

City of San Luis Obispo holds homeless Response Forum

KEYT
By
today at 6:08 pm
Published 6:10 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The city of San Luis Obispo held a homelessness response forum where local leaders met at the Ludwick Community Center.

Local nonprofits, city and county officials shared their plans to combat homelessness on the coast.

The county's Point-in-Time count results are in, and they show an overall decrease in homelessness countywide. However, the number of unsheltered people living in the city of San Luis Obispo did go up.

1,175 people were identified experiencing homelessness in San Luis Obispo County this year.

That's a 19% reduction since the last Point-in-Time count in 2022.

Tony Almanza

