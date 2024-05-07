Mother’s Tavern in San Luis Obispo permanently closed to make way for future restaurant

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Popular San Luis Obispo-based restaurant, pub, and night club, Mother's Tavern, has permanently closed your News Channel confirmed Tuesday.

Links to the eatery's website and social media pages are already shut down and the storefront is closed as of Tuesday.

While Mother's Tavern is no more, the building at 725 Higuera Street will be renovated and reopened as Feral Kitchen and Lounge stated a spokeswoman with the North County Restaurant Group on Tuesday.

The new business plans on offering a new menu while operating seven days a week with an afternoon happy hour, dinner service, and a late-night lounge explained the industry group.