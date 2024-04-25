Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Paso Robles City Library announces new volunteer opportunities for area teens

KEYT
By
Published 10:56 am

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles City Library announced new volunteer opportunities for area teens on Thursday.

The Library provided more information in the following press release:

PASO ROBLES, CA –April 25, 2024 The Paso Robles City Library invites area teens, ages 16-
18, to check out the Library’s new teen volunteer opportunities—long-term, short-term, and
virtual! Long-term opportunities available now include:

  • Computer/Printing Assistance Offering very basic computer and printing assistance,
    after school or Saturdays
  • Shelving Getting items back where they belong, after school or Saturdays
  • Book Cleaning Giving well-used books a little TLC, after school or Saturdays
  • Book Reviewing Working with Youth Services Librarian on reviewing and
    recommending good reads to fellow teens—VIRTUAL OPPORTUNITY
    Between June 10-August 10, the Summer Reading Program will offer on- and off-site
    opportunities for area teens. They will include assistance with:
  • Beanstack Registration & Prize Distribution Weekdays and Saturdays, 1:00-3:00 pm,
    in the Library
  • Lunch Distribution Wednesdays (Library) and Fridays (Centennial Park), 10:00-1:30
    pm
  • Programs & Performances Wednesdays in the Library 2-4 pm
  • Social Media Wednesdays in the Library, 2-4 pm
  • Fun Activities for Kids Fridays 12-4:00 at Centennial Park
    Applications for both ongoing and summer teen opportunities can be found at prcity.com. More
    information about the 2024 Summer Reading Program coming soon.
    The Library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at 805-237-3870 or
    visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.
