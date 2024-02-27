Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Two swimmers helped from waters around Pismo Beach Pier Tuesday afternoon

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
today at 4:23 pm
Published 4:33 pm

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – Two swimmers in distress were assisted by first responders near Pismo Pier Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters, lifeguards, and rescue swimmers helped the two swimmers to shore and they had minor injuries following the incident detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

San Luis Obispo County Fire explain their personnel worked alongside the City of Pismo, Pismo Beach lifeguards, and Pismo Beach Police Department in the response.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

