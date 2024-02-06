Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Dangerous winds and high surfs leave wrecked boats on beach at Port San Luis

Christina Rodriguez / KEYT
today at 9:44 pm
Published 8:03 pm

AVILA BEACH, Calif. -- Three Boats ended up on shore at Port San Luis Harbor District after the severe storm hit the Central Coast on Sunday.

A fourth boat sank in the water and was not salvageable.

The harbor's facilities manager, Chris Munson said this was the most severe storm he's seen in 11 years.

Owners are working to recover the boats from the beach.

Munson says harbor crews are gathering resources for owners but some may have to demolish their boats to removed them from the beach.

Christina Rodriguez

