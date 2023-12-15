5Cities Homeless Coalition opening South County Warming Center on Sunday night
ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – The 5Cities Homeless Coalition announced it will open the South County Warming Center on Sunday night.
5CHC provided the following press release:
St. Johns Lutheran Church
959 Valley Road, Arroyo Grande
Please do not arrive before 5:30 p.m.
No entry after 8:00 p.m.
The Center closes at 7:00 a.m.
No Pets
Please see Volunteer & Donation Opportunities below
TRANSPORTATION SCHEDULE
Transportation Pick-Up Schedule Sunday Night:
- Oceano duck pond at 5:15PM
- Ramona Park at 5:25 PM
- Fin’s Restaurant at 5:35 PM
- St. Anthony’s in Pismo at 5:45 PM
- Pismo Outlet bus stop at 5:55 PM
- Arrive at St. John's Lutheran Church 6:15 PM
Transportation Drop-Off Schedule Monday Morning:
- Depart John's Lutheran Church at 7:00 AM
- Pismo Outlet bus stop
- St. Anthony’s in Pismo
- Fin’s Restaurant
- Ramona Park
- Oceano Duck Pond
Families are Welcome
Guests will be screened for 290 offenses upon entry
Adults and children seeking a safe place to find shelter from the storm are invited to utilize the Warming Center. At the center, guests will be provided a safe dry place. In the evening, the warming center will provide a place to sleep and a hot meal. Sleeping cots and bedding are provided as available. Facility cannot accommodate pets.
The Center has an open door policy. Sobriety is not a condition for entry, however no drugs or alcohol are permitted on site. Once at the shelter, guests will not be permitted to re-enter if they choose to leave. Meals and services are provided for overnight guests only.
NOTIFY ME OF FUTURE OPENINGS
The Warming Center may be activated on future dates if there is a 50% or greater chance of rain or temperatures are predicted to be 38 degrees or below. This is a temporary location. Future openings may be at other locations.
How to receive future notifications:
- Call or Text "Add Me" to 805-295-1501 with your Name to receive automatic text updates to your cell phone for future notifications when the Warming Center will open.
- Email info@5chc.org to be added to our notification email list.
- You may also check our Facebook page: 5CitiesHomelessCoalition.
For up to date information & on-site contact: (805) 295-1501.
Donations & Volunteers Needed:
Please contact Erin Roullard if you would like to donate or volunteer
erin.roullrd@5chc.org
Donations:
Nightly meals needed:
- Sunday night - prepared meal for 20 people & deliver by 5:00 pm
Warming Center items needed:
- URGENT NEED: NEW sweatshirts, sweatpants
- Large trash bags
- Coffee, tea, hot chocolate creamer, sugar
- SOFT breakfast bars, cereal
- individually packed juice, crackers, cookies, chips
- Instant Noodle/Cup of Noodles (camping meals as well)
- NEW socks, and underwear
- Rain gear/ponchos/warm gloves/
- Large backpacks
- Cards (for gas, clothing, and food)
Volunteers:
- Sunday night
- Set up: 4:30-5:00 pm
- Check in: 5:00-8:00 pm
- Meal Service 5:00 - 7:00 pm
- Overnight Volunteer (Male Volunteer Needed): 8:00 pm - 8:00am *Hours worked are based on volunteers availability between 8:00 pm and 8:00 am
- Monday night
- Morning teardown: 6:00 am to 8:00 am
- Set up: 4:30-5:00 pm
- Check in: 5:00-8:00 pm
- Meal Service 5:00 - 7:00 pm
- Overnight Volunteer (Male Volunteer Needed): 8:00 pm - 8:00am *Hours worked are based on volunteers availability between 8:00 pm and 8:00 am
Please contact Erin Roullard, Volunteer Coordinator, at (805) 550-8701, erin.roullard@5chc.org. You must be 18yrs or older to volunteer.