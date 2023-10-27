Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews responded to 10’X40′ wildland fire off Highway 41 northeast of Cholame Friday

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 4:57 pm
Published 5:04 pm

CHOLAME, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a 10-foot by 40-foot wildland fire off of Highway 41 northeast of Cholame Friday afternoon.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire was contained at 5:06 p.m.

Smoke was impacting Highway 41 and drivers were urged to use caution detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

