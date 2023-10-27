Fire crews responded to 10’X40′ wildland fire off Highway 41 northeast of Cholame Friday
CHOLAME, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a 10-foot by 40-foot wildland fire off of Highway 41 northeast of Cholame Friday afternoon.
According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire was contained at 5:06 p.m.
Smoke was impacting Highway 41 and drivers were urged to use caution detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.
WILDLAND FIRE: Firefighters and #ShandonIC at scene of a wildland fire 10x40' spot off HWY 41 North of the Y, North East of Shandon CA. Smoke is impacting the roadway, firefighters working in the area please drive with caution. #SLOCountyFire #CALFIRESLU pic.twitter.com/AMPPPQsL4s— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 27, 2023