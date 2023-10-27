Fire crews responded to 10’X40′ wildland fire off Highway 41 northeast of Cholame Friday

WILDLAND FIRE: Firefighters and #ShandonIC at scene of a wildland fire 10x40' spot off HWY 41 North of the Y, North East of Shandon CA. Smoke is impacting the roadway, firefighters working in the area please drive with caution. #SLOCountyFire #CALFIRESLU pic.twitter.com/AMPPPQsL4s

Smoke was impacting Highway 41 and drivers were urged to use caution detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the fire was contained at 5:06 p.m.

CHOLAME, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a 10-foot by 40-foot wildland fire off of Highway 41 northeast of Cholame Friday afternoon.

