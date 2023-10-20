Motorcyclist transported following traffic collision on Highway 101 south of Ragged Point

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to the scene of a traffic collision on Highway 1 involving a motorcyclist who was transported for their injuries two miles south of Ragged Point.

Firefighters and #PointIC are at scene of motorcyclist down 2 miles south of Ragged Point North of San Simeon Ca. Single patient off the roadway. #CALFIRESLU pic.twitter.com/wV6jbwkBRs — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 20, 2023

