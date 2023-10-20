Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Motorcyclist transported following traffic collision on Highway 101 south of Ragged Point

Cal Fire SLO
By
today at 4:44 pm
Published 4:49 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to the scene of a traffic collision on Highway 1 involving a motorcyclist who was transported for their injuries two miles south of Ragged Point.

This is an emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
highway 1
KEYT
motorcyclist
Ragged point
san luis obispo county
traffic collision

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content