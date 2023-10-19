Fire crews respond to emergency landing at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport Thursday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters with San Luis Obispo County responded to a non-fire and non-injury aircraft emergency at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport Thursday afternoon.

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department relay that on-scene firefighters responded to an emergency aircraft landing after takeoff from the airport that became necessary when the pilot reported smoke in the plane.

After an investigation, it was determined that the source of the smoke was a faulty battery relay San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.