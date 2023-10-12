Pismo Beach Premium Outlets Launch “Shop With a Purpose” for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

PISMO BEACH, Calif. – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Pismo Beach Premium Outlets are supporting the Susan G. Komen Foundation by launching "Shop With a Purpose".

Any shopper who donates at least $10 through October 31st will be given a digital discount pass which can be used at participating retailers.

The donation will directly support the Susan G. Komen Foundation whose mission is to save lives, invest in breakthrough research, and help find a cure for breast cancer.

To learn what stores at the Pismo Beach Premium Outlets are participating you can visit their website