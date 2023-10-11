Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews respond to residential fire east of Paso Robles Wednesday morning

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
By
today at 10:05 am
Published 10:35 am

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – San Luis Obispo County Fire Department responded to a residential fire east of Paso Robles near the 600 block of Rockin Road Wednesday morning.

According to San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the single-family dwelling was empty at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.

One room was notably damaged, but there was smoke damage throughout the residence detail San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department relay that crews will remain on the scene for mop-up and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

