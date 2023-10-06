Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Two women arrested for felony grand theft of Sunglass Hut on Wednesday

today at 10:07 am
Published 10:22 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Two women were arrested on Wednesday for felony grand theft in connection to a retail theft at a Sunglass Hut in San Luis Obispo.

Around 2:38 p.m. on Oct. 4, San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) dispatched officers to the Sunglass Hut at 883 Higuera for a reported theft relay SLOPD.

After an investigation, SLOPD details officers learned that two women entered the business and placed multiple high-end sunglasses into bags, totaling more than $44,000, and left the store.

According to SLOPD, an informational "be on the lookout" alert was issued for the surrounding area and 30 minutes later, a California Highway Patrol officer spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 101 near Highway 46.

California Highway Patrol officers and San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 101 near San Miguel and arriving detectives with SLOPD positively identified the women from the retail theft detail SLOPD.

The two women, a 22-year-old from Fairfield and a 19-year-old from Vallejo, were arrested and booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on violations of PC 487-Felony Grand Theft and PC 490.4-Felony organized retail theft relay SLOPD.

SLOPD detail that the stolen property was found in the car during the traffic stop and recovered.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

