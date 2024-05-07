Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County Oklahoma Street temporary housing program officially shut down Monday

County of San Luis Obispo
By
today at 2:08 pm
Published 2:30 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo announced the official closure of the Oklahoma Parking Site, an overnight parking program located off Highway 1, on Tuesday.

The ten people remaining at the site voluntarily left on Monday, May 6 stated San Luis Obispo County Department of Social Services in a press releases about the closure.

The overnight parking program location was off Highway 1 between San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay.

The County of San Luis Obispo detailed that the site's closure continued after a ruling from U.S. District Court for the Central District of California was issued in favor of the county's actions in April of this year.

Following that ruling, plaintiffs from the suit and the County of San Luis Obispo entered a settlement agreement allowing the ten people still living at the site to remain until 5 p.m. Monday, May 6 explained the County of San Luis Obispo.

Additionally, the County of San Luis Obispo agreed to pay a total of $60,000 for temporary lodging and relocation assistance for those ten people as part of the settlement as well as store vehicles and personal property still on-site for 90 days detailed Tuesday's press release.

An original closure date was announced for March in February of this year.

According to the County of San Luis Obispo, the Oklahoma Parking Site was originally opened in August 2021 in response to rising rates of homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
County of San Luis Obispo Department of Social Services
COVID-19
housing
KEYT
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content