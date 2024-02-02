County of San Luis Obispo announces closure date for Oklahoma Avenue overnight parking site

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, the County of San Luis Obispo announced the official closure date for the Oklahoma Parking Site on Mar. 18, 2024.

The Oklahoma Parking Site was created for those living in their vehicles to have a safe place to stay and rest through the night and is named after its location on Oklahoma Avenue north of San Luis Obispo explain the County of San Luis Obispo in a press release about the announced closure.

According to San Luis Obispo County, concerns about safety at the site and the sustainability of the program outweighed the opportunity provided to people living in their vehicles in the local area.

The 21 people currently staying at the Oklahoma Avenue site were notified of the official closure date on the morning of Feb. 1, 2024 detail San Luis Obispo County.

The County of San Luis Obispo explains that it created a Relocation Assistance Program in October of 2023 to help people at the site transition to their next living situation after the decision to close the Oklahoma Parking Site was announced in February of 2023.

The Oklahoma Parking Site was first opened in October of 2021 and its on-site outreach services and case management are provided by Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo starting in January of 2022.

According to San Luis Obispo County, since the inception of the parking program, 115 people have taken advantage of the site with 67 of those people successfully moving to other housing solutions.