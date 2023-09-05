Jonathan Oscar Davis convicted of felony child molestation and misdemeanor lewd act on a child

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Jonathan Oscar Davis of Santa Maria has pleaded guilty to felony child molestation and misdemeanor lewd act on a ten-year-old child announced San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday.

Davis also admitted that he was previously convicted three times for child molestation, twice in 2006 and once in 2019, and also had a strike on his record for a prior conviction for residential burglary detail San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the crime for which Davis entered a guilty plea occurred mid-morning of Aug. 19, 2023 at Bath and Body Works in downtown San Luis Obispo and involved a ten-year-old child identified as Jane Doe in court documents to protect her identity.

Davis faces eight years in state prison for his conviction and is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 5, 2023.