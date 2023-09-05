Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Jonathan Oscar Davis convicted of felony child molestation and misdemeanor lewd act on a child

Booking photo courtesy of San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office
By
today at 5:31 pm
Published 6:00 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Jonathan Oscar Davis of Santa Maria has pleaded guilty to felony child molestation and misdemeanor lewd act on a ten-year-old child announced San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday.

Davis also admitted that he was previously convicted three times for child molestation, twice in 2006 and once in 2019, and also had a strike on his record for a prior conviction for residential burglary detail San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

According to San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, the crime for which Davis entered a guilty plea occurred mid-morning of Aug. 19, 2023 at Bath and Body Works in downtown San Luis Obispo and involved a ten-year-old child identified as Jane Doe in court documents to protect her identity.

Davis faces eight years in state prison for his conviction and is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 5, 2023.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
crime and convictions
Jonathan Oscar Davis
KEYT
san luis obispo county
San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content