Annual Early Warning sirens scheduled for testing on Saturday in San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County, Calif. – The County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services (SLO OES) and Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) will conduct the Annual Early Warning System Siren Test at noon and 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The sirens will be activated twice to text the primary and backup activation points and 130 sirens will be activated simultaneously for each test.

During the two tests, that chorus of sirens will sound for three minutes.

Although the siren system is tested regularly throughout the year, this annual test is the only time the sirens are simultaneously sounded detail SLO OES.

The siren system can be used for any local emergency when there is the need for the public to take action, such as an evacuation or shelter-in-place order.

During an emergency, the sirens indicate that the Emergency Alert System (EAS) has been activated and that the public should tune a radio or television to receive emergency information and instructions.

The Early Warning System sirens cover an area from Cayucos in the north to Nipomo Mesa in the south and east through San Luis Obispo. The sirens are just one of the public alert and notification systems that can be used during an emergency.

For additional information about this system or how to prepare yourself and loved ones for an emergency, visit ReadySLO.org or call the County Office of Emergency Services at 805-781-5678.