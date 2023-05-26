Prescribed burns planned May 30 through June 30 at Hearst San Simeon, Morro Bay, and Montaña de Oro State Parks

SAN LUIS OBSIPO COUNTY, Calif. – The planned burning of around 120 brush piles is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, Jun. 30 at Montaña de Oro, Hearst San Simeon, and Morro Bay State Parks in San Luis Obispo County.

The attempt at reducing the wildfire threat will largely focus on diseased eucalyptus and Monterey pine forests.

Specific burn areas include: Areas near Camp KEEP and the Islay Creek Horse Ranch in Montaña de Oro State Park, the pine forest east of the intersection of Highway 1 and Moonstone Beach Drive in Hearst San Simeon State Park, and south of Quintana Road on Fleming Loop Trail and along Lower State Park Road in Morro Bay State Park.

For more information, contact Dan Falat, District Superintendent with the San Luis Obispo Coast District at 805-927-2065.