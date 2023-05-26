Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Prescribed burns planned May 30 through June 30 at Hearst San Simeon, Morro Bay, and Montaña de Oro State Parks

California State Parks/Pixabay
By
today at 9:54 pm
Published 10:06 pm

SAN LUIS OBSIPO COUNTY, Calif. – The planned burning of around 120 brush piles is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, Jun. 30 at Montaña de Oro, Hearst San Simeon, and Morro Bay State Parks in San Luis Obispo County.

The attempt at reducing the wildfire threat will largely focus on diseased eucalyptus and Monterey pine forests.

Specific burn areas include: Areas near Camp KEEP and the Islay Creek Horse Ranch in Montaña de Oro State Park, the pine forest east of the intersection of Highway 1 and Moonstone Beach Drive in Hearst San Simeon State Park, and south of Quintana Road on Fleming Loop Trail and along Lower State Park Road in Morro Bay State Park.

For more information, contact Dan Falat, District Superintendent with the San Luis Obispo Coast District at 805-927-2065.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
california state parks
fire prevention
KEYT
prescribed burns
san luis obispo county

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content