How to support small businesses on National Small Business Week

PISMO BEACH, Calif. -- It is important to support small businesses year-round but National Small Business Week reminds us to support our local entrepreneurs on the Central Coast.

Small businesses are the core of a community, they begin with local entrepreneurship and continue with limitless opportunities for the economy.

Owning your own business is a dream come true for many, to be your own boss and create a healthy work environment for yourself and others.

Although, with your own business comes full responsibility.

Your revenue becomes your income, payment for bills at home and for the business, money to cover restocking, and others' income if you have employees.

It is not easy to be a small business owner and many unfortunately don't last. Specifically after the COVID-19 pandemic, many small businesses had to shut down.

How can you support small businesses? Shop small and share it with your loved ones.

You can look up anything you are interested in and find out if there are alternatives at local shops.

Almost everything can be found locally, you can help your neighboring businesses, keep money in your own town and enjoy the products grown right next to you.

Today I will be speaking to Luxe Boutique small business owner in Pismo Beach.

She is a local Latina entrepreneur who has a women's clothing store online and in Pismo.

For more stay tuned tonight on Your News Channel, live at 4 and 5 p.m.

Luxe Boutique is located at the Pismo Beach Premium Outlets.

333 Five Cities Dr., Space 127

Pismo Beach, CA 93449