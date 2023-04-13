The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office holds Annual Award Ceremony

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office held its Annual Award Ceremony today to honor local first responders.

Many Sheriff officers received medals for their heroic acts.

Volunteers and other Sheriff's office staff received pins to celebrate decades of serving the community.

Amongst those who were honored were five detectives who thoroughly worked to find a missing 15-year-old girl from Nipomo.

She was later found in Tijuana, Mexico.

Senior Deputy Sheriff, Jared Pace, and his partner were recognized for saving a woman's life after a suicide attempt.

“She had children. She was a mother, she was a wife. And that was the most important thing to me. Despite being out in very cold temperatures at night in treacherous areas, very dangerous areas, especially on the cliff. It was our number one priority to locate her and return her home safely," said Pace.

Lieutenant Ian Parkinson from the Sheriff's Office ended the ceremony by thanking the families.

As he mentioned the families lend their husbands, fathers, wives, and mothers to protect the community.