15 miles of Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coast reopens as Caltrans crews continue roadwork

MONTEREY & SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTIES– Caltrans announced Wednesday that the northern closure point on Highway 1 on the Big Sur Coat moved from Deetjen’s Inn in Monterey County at PM 42.2 to Lime Creek at PM 32.2 reopening 15 miles of the highway.

Caltrans Officials say the northern closure will continue to move south to the Big Creek Vista Point at PM 27 Thursday afternoon as crews continue to remove debris and stabilize slides south of Torre Canyon Bridge at PM 39.5.

The southern closure point at Ragged Point Inn in SLO remains the same.

Caltrans reminds drivers that the Big Sur Coast experience is accessible and that the Ragged Point Inn itself it open.