47-year-old man sentenced to 142 years to life in prison for four-year-period of sexual abuse of minors

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.– Marco Antonio Navabarrera was sentenced to 142 years and eight months to life in prison for eight felony sex crimes against two minors under the age of 14 over a four-year-period, according to the San Luis Obispo District Attorney's Office.

A SLO jury unanimously found the man guilty for the abuse of two minors between 2015 and 2019 in February of this year.

The 9-year-old and 19-year-old sexual abuse survivors spoke in court detailing how a seven-year period of childhood sexual abuse and molestation stole a childhood they will never get back.

SLO DA Dan Dow is hopeful this maximum conviction encourages other victims and survivors of abuse to come forward.

“We applaud these young survivors for speaking out and having their voices heard. We hope that their courage to report and testify and the resulting long prison sentence will encourage other victims of all ages in our community to report and seek help from law enforcement,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “We will hold child predators accountable and when they are convicted, we will do everything legally possible to remove them from society so that they cannot victimize a vulnerable child ever again.”