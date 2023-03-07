Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
SLO District Attorney request the court deny Paul Flores’ latest motion for new trial

SALINAS, Calif.– The San Luis Obispo District Attorney's Office has filed an objection to Paul Flores' latest motion to request a new trial prior to his sentencing hearing on Mar. 10.

Paul Flores was found guilty and convicted of the 1996 first-degree murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart after a drawn out trial. Flores defense team filed a motion for a new trial on Feb. 24.

The SLO DA has requested "the court should deny the motion" and filed an opposition Mar. 3. The judge in the upcoming hearing will either sentence or grant Flores a new trail.

