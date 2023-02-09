Paul Flores to appear in court Thursday afternoon

SALINAS, Calif. – A status hearing for Paul Flores' case will be held Thursday afternoon to ensure the defense and prosecution are on track for the March sentencing.

The sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for December 2022, but Judge Jennifer O'Keefe approved defense attorney Robert Sanger's motion to delay the sentencing to a later date.

That hearing is scheduled for March 10.

Flores was found guilty of the 1996 murder of Cal Poly student Kristin Smart on Oct.18. Flores attended the same off-campus party as Smart and was the last person to see her alive.

His father, Ruben Flores, was tried at the same time as being an accessory to the crime. A separate jury found Ruben Flores not guilty.

Smart's body has never been found in the 26 years since her disappearance and murder.