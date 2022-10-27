Paso Robles man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for attempting to rob Chase Bank

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — A man from Paso Robles has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for attempted robbery of a Chase Bank in Paso Robles, according to SLO District Attorney Dan Dow.

The sentencing comes after Andrew William Gilbertson, 47, of Paso Robles was charged with attempted robbery in 2021 and 2015, including arson charges, according to Dow.

The judge ultimately pointed to California's three strike law in his decision for the life sentence.

"When California’s Three Strikes sentencing law is followed and imposed, like it is here, it sends a strong message to other would-be violent criminals to think twice or perhaps choose another county in which to commit their crime," said DA Dan Dow.

According to Dow, Gilbertson passed a Chase envelope to the bank teller that read, "Give me all the money,” when he attempted to rob the bank.

The judge also stated "seven factors of aggravation" in the decision to sentence Gilbertson. Some of these factors included threat of great bodily harm, in possession of a weapon and violent conduct.