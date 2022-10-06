American Airlines to use larger aircraft for San Luis Obispo flights ahead of “busiest year in the airport’s history”

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) announced Thursday that American Airlines will begin using a larger aircraft for its twice-daily flights to Dallas-Fort Worth.

SBP said that this aircraft expansion comes at the start of the high season, that "2022 is expected to be the busiest year in the airport’s history".

The airline previously flew the route with an Embraer E175, which seats 76 passengers, whereas the new, larger A319 will seat 128 passengers. SBP said this nearly doubles the number of available seats per day.

Along with more seats, the A319 also welcomes more classes – the airline said there will be eight First Class seats, 24 in the Main Cabin Extra, and 96 in the Main Cabin.

"We’re eager to serve SBP with an Airbus A319 aircraft twice daily starting this month," said Philippe Puech, American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning. "The American team looks forward to connecting more customers to San Luis Obispo County with enhanced service."

Airport officials said they encourage passengers to arrive two hours before their flight as more travelers choose to fly SBP, and especially if they are checking baggage.

SBP said to purchase tickets from San Luis Obispo to Dallas-Fort Worth and beyond, visit aa.com.