San Luis Obispo County Public Health hosting last COVID-19 vaccine clinic of the month on Tuesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health will host its last free COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic of the month in Nipomo on Tuesday.

The Public Health Department hosted three vaccine and booster clinics throughout September, and the last will be held at the Nipomo Library, located at 918 West Tefft Street, from 3 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The mobile clinics will deliver both COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots while supplies last for county residents over the age of six months.

Public Health officials say it is especially important to get vaccinated against the coronavirus ahead of the fall season and a potential fall/winter surge.