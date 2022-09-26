Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County
By
Published 12:23 pm

San Luis Obispo County Public Health hosting last COVID-19 vaccine clinic of the month on Tuesday

MGN

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health will host its last free COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinic of the month in Nipomo on Tuesday.

The Public Health Department hosted three vaccine and booster clinics throughout September, and the last will be held at the Nipomo Library, located at 918 West Tefft Street, from 3 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

The mobile clinics will deliver both COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots while supplies last for county residents over the age of six months.

Public Health officials say it is especially important to get vaccinated against the coronavirus ahead of the fall season and a potential fall/winter surge.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County
COVID-19
KEYT
san luis obispo county
vaccine
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content