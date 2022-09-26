San Luis Obispo County launches new COVID-19 data dashboard

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health is launching an updated COVID-19 data dashboard this week in order to provide streamlined, relevant information that is "most meaningful" during this stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The information we need to make smart decisions today is different than it was two years ago,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.

“We also have access to more dynamic and detailed data than we did when the pandemic began, and we are eager for our community to have access to the most practical information available. This pandemic has challenged us all to remain nimble and responsive to the situation―that’s what this update is about.”

This first major re-design of the county's dashboard since its launch in March 2020 will shift the focus from PCR case counts to wastewater, hospitalizations, deaths, variants, and vaccination trends, according to Public Health officials.

It will feature easy access to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's community levels tracker, showing each county's level as low, medium, or high, along with recommendations for masking and other precautions.

The dashboard will use state and national data for "big-picture trends" and present current local data on wastewater and "the most severe outcomes of COVID-19," Public Health officials said,

The updated dashboard will launch prior to the department's regular weekly data updates on Wednesday, and the original dashboard will remain available as an archive.

Click here to view the county's current dashboard.