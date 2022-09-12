San Luis Obispo County Public Health to host three COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics in September

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Department of Public Health is set to host three mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout the month of September, offering the initial COVID-19 vaccines and the new booster shots.

The department will offer the shots to community members at no cost, and the doses will be available while supplies last for anyone over the age of six months old.

The clinics will take place on the following dates and locations:

Sept. 14 - Lillian Larsen Elementary, San Miguel from 3 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 - Oak Park, Paso Robles from 1 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 - Nipomo Library, Nipomo from 3 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

