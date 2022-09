PISMO BEACH, Calif.– Amp Surf and Cal Fire SLO held a 9/11 paddle out at Pismo Beach Pier to honor those that lost their lives on the fateful day in 2001.

Led by veteran Anthony Bustamante locals paddled out in the traditional surfer "memorial paddle out" ceremony to form a circle in the surf remembering the lives lost on September 11, 2001 and the scars that remain in the aftermath.