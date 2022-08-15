Three people arrested following burglary and car chase in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Three people were arrested following a burglary and car chase that caused an accident in Paso Robles early Monday morning, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to Tobacco Mart in the Woodland Plaza in Paso Robles around 3 a.m. for reports of a burglary in process, said Commander Caleb Davis.

Arriving officers immediately saw the suspects getting into a white BMW and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Davis said, adding that the car fled southbound on Highway 101 from Spring Street in the wrong lane of traffic.

A car traveling northbound on Highway 101 swerved away from the suspect to avoid a head-on crash, which caused the other driver to crash.

Officers paralleled the BMW in the southbound lanes and exited Ramada Drive, Davis said. The car then drove towards Trailer Barn and entered the Salinas River, where it got stuck in the sand, causing the occupants to flee on foot.

The police department deployed its drone and located one of the suspects, a 19-year-old from Fontana, in the riverbed. The suspect, determined to be the driver of the vehicle and responsible for the burglary, was arrested.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's officers, along with California Highway Patrol and Atascadero Police officers, responded to assist in locating the other occupants.

While continuing to search the area, a Paso Robles Police sergeant located a car traveling on Santa Ysabel Road near Santa Ysabel Ranch at a high rate of speed. The sergeant stopped the vehicle, and the occupants, a 26-year-old man from Carson and a 20-year-old woman from Compton, were both arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officers believe that there are still two outstanding suspects from the burglary.