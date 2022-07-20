Homeless count update in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The recent Point in Time Count found 1441 people to be homeless in San Luis Obispo County. That's down 42 people from the previous count in 2019.

Some local leaders believe the number may be lower than it actually is given the challenges of conducting the count during the omicron wave of COVID-19.

News Channel 12 spoke with Laurel Weir, Administrative Services Manager over the Homeless Services Unit of the San Luis Obispo County Department of Social Services. Weir said the count reinforces the need for more options to give people shelter while the county works on long term solutions.