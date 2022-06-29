Evacuations lifted for Camino Fire in San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Evacuations put in place for the Camino Fire near Arroyo Grande were officially lifted on Wednesday morning, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department.

The Camino Fire broke out in the rural area along Huasna Road near Arroyo Grande just before 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Evacuation orders were issued for the area between Huasna Road, Mary Hall Road, and Huasna Townsite, and evacuation warnings were issued for the Huasna Townsite area. However, those were lifted by Wednesday morning.

The fire reportedly burned 325 acres as of Wednesday morning and crews were able to reach 30% containment, according to CAL FIRE.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.