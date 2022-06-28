One structure threatened by small vegetation fire in Arroyo Grande

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. – At least one structure was threatened by a vegetation fire that broke out in Arroyo Grande just before noon on Tuesday, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

The fire broke out in rural Arroyo Grande on the 8000 block of Huasna Road, and Cal Fire has deemed it the Camino Incident, spokesman Adan Orozco told News Channel 3-12.

The fire had burned roughly two acres by 12:25 p.m. and was burning at a moderate rate of spread, Orozco said, adding that the fire was burning on both sides of the roadway.

One structure was threatened, and an aircraft was on its way to help douse the flames.

