San Luis Obispo County releases most recent Primary Election results, Paulding still in the lead for the county’s Fourth District Supervisor

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Jimmy Paulding continues his lead in the polls against incumbent Lynn Compton for San Luis Obispo County Fourth District Supervisor in the latest round of elections results released by the county on Tuesday.

The new results released on Tuesday show Paulding sitting with 57.13% of the 12,844 votes cast, while Compton follows behind with 42.87% of the votes.

Incumbent Elaina Cano holds onto her election night lead for County Clerk-Recorder with 66.39% of the votes tallied by Tuesday. James Arthur Baugh has 18.30% of the votes for the seat, followed by Stewart David Jenkins at 15.32%.

Oceano Community Services District's fire tax measure, Measure A-22, was still on track to fail with this latest round of election results. The measure needs support from two-thirds of voters but has only reached 59.08% of the 765 votes as of Tuesday.

Bruce Gibson is ahead in the Second District Supervisor race with 52.55% of the votes, followed by Bruce Jones and Geoff Auslen who each have garnered nearly 17% of the votes cast, and John Whitworth with 13.58% of the votes.

Dawn Ortiz-Legg is the leading candidate for Third District Supervisor with 65.24% of the votes cast, followed by Stacy Korsgaden at 31.53% and Arnold Ruiz at around 3.23%.

San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder, Elaina Cano, said that the counting will resume at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, June 17.

Click here for News Channel's Live Election Results page to follow up on other county and statewide races.