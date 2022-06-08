Jimmy Paulding enjoying sizable lead over Lynn Compton in SLO County District 4 supervisor race

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- In the race for San Luis Obispo County District 4 supervisor, challenger Jimmy Paulding is currently leading by a sizable amount in the rematch with incumbent Lynn Compton.

Unlike four years ago when the election between the two opponents came down to a mere 60 votes, this race has a much wider margin.

As of the last update at 12:56 a.m. on Wednesday from the San Luis Obispo County election office, Paulding has captured 58.30% of the vote compared to 41.70% for Compton.

Currently, the unofficial results show Paulding has 5,599 votes, while Compton has 4,005, a difference of 1,594 votes.

"Feeling good," Paulding said Wednesday afternoon. "Feeling optimistic. We're excited to be in the lead, but also waiting patiently the next round of numbers."

According to San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder ​​​​​Elaina Cano, the next update on election results will be released Friday.

The updated numbers will follow once counting of mail-in ballots finishes. Cano said counting will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Currently, the election results indicate votes counted from mail-in ballots received by Monday, as well as votes taken in countywide precincts on Tuesday.

"We will know better where all the contests stand on Friday afternoon when we complete the counting of everything that we have received this week. The numbers may change next week, but we will know better on Friday afternoon exactly where all the contests fall in their races."

Despite the current sizable lead for Paulding, Cano emphasized the race is still ongoing and the outcome remains to be determined.

"It's still too early," said Cano. There are still a lot of ballots that remain to be counted. I always believe there is an opportunity for things to change and you can't assume and I think you have to wait until that last vote is counted."

After a grueling 14 month long campaign, Paulding was able to enjoy some downtime Wednesday, spending part of it at home while fielding well wishes from supporters.

"I'm receiving tons of emails, tons of phone calls and text messages," said Paulding. "People are really excited and I think that's a reflection of the change they want to see. I can't wait to find out the results and then one day be our county supervisor."

He also pointed out he is not taking anything for granted, even as he enjoys the wide lead in the race.

"I'm not claiming victory at this point, but if this lead holds, I just want people to know that I'm truly humbled to be part of this community and can't wait to get in there and serve," said Paulding.

News Channel reached out to Lynn Compton on Tuesday night, as well as on Wednesday, for a comment and reaction to the current election results.

As of Wednesday evening, we have yet to receive a response.