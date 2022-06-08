Oceano Community Services District prepares for fire tax measure to fail

OCEANO, Calif. - Only 60% of voters so far have supported the Oceano Community Services District's fire tax measure, asking property owners for a tax increase to fund fire protection services.

The Oceano Community Services District would need over 66% of voters' support to for it to pass.

The measure is asking 15 dollars a month, or 180 dollars a year, for each residential and commercial property.

The Oceano Community Services District will not accept failure until the votes are finalized by the county clerk.

The Five Cities Fire Caption will meet with city management once the votes are finalized to discuss next steps.