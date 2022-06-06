San Luis Obispo Triathlon to be replaced with new recreation events

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – San Luis Obispo Parks and Recreation Department officials announced that the SLO Triathlon will be replaced with new community-focused services and events beginning this year.

“We can’t thank the SLO Triathlon community enough for supporting 40 years of this event,” said Parks and Recreation Director Greg Avakian said at a commission meeting last week.

“After careful analysis of declining SLO Triathlon participation and consideration of our new 20-year blueprint for Parks and Recreation services, we made the difficult decision to replace this single event with several new low-cost and no-cost public events and we’re expanding recreational activities and opportunities that focus on stewardship and help build community.”

The triathlon has been an annual event hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department since 1980, but officials said that participation has continued to decline over the years and saw a multi-year pause in activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a bittersweet decision,” he added. “It’s sad to say goodbye to an event like the SLO Triathlon, and we’re excited about creating new recreational opportunities for community members.”

The new programs and activities include Super Rec Saturdays at the SLO Swim Center, Fit 'N' Fun Camp at the new outdoor fitness court at Emerson Park, and an expanded Spring Concert Series at the Historic Jack House, among other new and revitalized activities.

Click here to download the summer activity guide outlining all of the events planned in San Luis Obispo for the summer.