San Luis Obispo County officials talk about National Foster Care Awareness Month

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – May is National Foster Care Awareness month, and San Luis Obispo County Social Services official Roxi Selck stopped by Your News Channel to talk about the demand for homes.

There are roughly 350 kids in need of care in San Luis Obispo County at any given time, with only about 120 homes to care for them, Selck said. The county saw a decrease in the homes available once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, she added.

Selck answers some common questions foster parents may have, like how to become a foster parent and how to know if one is ready to be a foster parent.

She talks about how kids can bounce back with the right amount of stability and love.

Click here for more information on Foster Care in San Luis Obispo County.