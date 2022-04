PISMO BEACH, Calif. - The Pismo Beach Chamber of Commerce is set to host a food, beer, and wine festival at Dinosaur Caves Park.

The Molly Ringwald Project will perform live music at this event.

The festival will feature vendors from up and down the Central Coast.

Splash Cafe, Laetitia Vineyard & Winery, 805 Beer and Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Lab are just some of the participating vendors.

