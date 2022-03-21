Nipomo man sentenced to 32 years to life for sexual assault and burglary crimes

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A Nipomo man was sentenced to 32 years to life in state prison for a series of burglaries, sexual assault, and theft crimes in 2021, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

Kammeron Isaac Anderson, 26, was convicted for the crimes on Dec. 16, 2021 after a nearly three-week trial, according to the District Attorney's Office.

“We thank the jury for their concentrated focus during this shocking and emotional trial,” said District Attorney Dan Dow.

“This sexual predator’s appropriately tough sentence of 32 years to life in prison serves to punish his violent behavior and to protect other innocent individuals from any future predatory behavior. We applaud the survivors for their brave actions to protect themselves and for their resilience exhibited by testifying at the trial.”

The jury heard the testimonies of three victims regarding three separate instances of sexual assault, and one testimony of a survivor from a previous sexual battery that Anderson committed in 2018.

The testimonies revealed that Anderson had entered a home in Nipomo just before 11 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2021, and awoke a sleeping couple by entering their bedroom with only his underwear on, Dow said.

A second incident happened on Jan. 22, when Anderson confronted a woman outside of her home and pushed past her into house despite having been repeatedly asked to leave, according to Dow.

"She screamed and Anderson restrained her and attempted to silence her by covering her mouth," Dow said, adding that Anderson fled when the woman's screams alerted her husband.

A third incident occurred the same day when Anderson entered a home roughly one mile away, took off his shoes, and went into a woman's bedroom.

Anderson then grabbed the woman's wrists and pushed her towards the bed while she yelled for her adult daughter for help, Dow said.

Her daughter responded and the two confronted Anderson, and then he fled the scene.

He was arrested for the incidents the following day, while he was also being arrested for stealing a package off the porch of house a few days prior, Dow said.

Anderson was convicted for a series of residential burglaries, two counts of assault with intent to rape and petty theft, according to Dow.

Anderson had been convicted of a "serious" offense and strike under the state's Three Strike Law in 2018, and having already suffered one strike, his sentence was doubled on Monday to 32 years to life, Dow said.