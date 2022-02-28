Traffic delays expected in Atascadero through May as sewer replacement project continues

ATASCADERO, Calif. - One mile of undersized sewer main is being replaced beneath Traffic Way, between San Jacinto Avenue and Bajada Avenue, to appropriately handle existing flow and anticipate future demand.

There is approximately 2,500 ft. of sewer main left to be installed through May of this year.

Due to the nature of constructing a linear project, traffic control is required and delays should be expected through the duration of the project.

City of Atascadero

Existing sewer mains are being replaced with larger 15-18 inch PVC sewer mains between San Jacinto Avenue and Lift Station #5, behind the Community Center.

This work includes constructing 22 new sewer manholes, reconnecting 55 sewer laterals to the new main, and repaving of the half width of roadway following completion of all trench work.

Additional improvements to upgrade sewer facilities in north Atascadero are planned as part of the Lift Station #13 and Force Main Replacement Project. That project is currently being designed with construction anticipated to begin in spring 2023.

For more information or questions, please contact Public Works at 805-470-3456 or publicworks@atascadero.org.