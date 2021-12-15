Cal Poly Develops COVID-19 Saliva Testing Technology

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Faculty members at Cal Pol have developed saliva-based COVID-19 testing technology.

The university is partnering with Santa Maria-based medical device manufacturer Hardy Diagnostics to bring the technology to market.

The new device is a strip that enables saliva sample collection from the mouth in 30 seconds and is less invasive than a nasal swab.

It was originally designed to help streamline on-campus COVID-19 testing for Cal Poly students and employees.

With the new testing technology, Cal Poly has been able to double the number of tests it runs daily, while reducing the workload required to carry out the tests.

Cal Poly President Jeffrey D. Armstrong hopes the technology can be utilized to further combat the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as address future viruses and improve healthcare technologies worldwide.

“This is a shining example of Learn by Doing addressing real-world problems,” Armstrong said. “Our faculty members’ expertise can have a significant impact on making the fight against COVID-19 — and other similar diseases — easier and more efficient."

Under a license agreement with the university, Hardy Diagnostics will further develop the device for commercialization and bring it to market.