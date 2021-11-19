SLO County Redistricting: Supervisors host packed public hearing

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – It happens every ten years after the national census: the redrawing of electoral district lines, also known as redistricting.

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors held another public hearing on the politically sensitive issue Friday.

An overflowing, standing room only crowd converged on the supervisors hearing room.

Supervisors must decide on one of several maps submitted that will redraw district lines in the county for the next ten years.

Key criteria includes maintaining what's called "communities of interest".

A map referred to as "Plan A" - which essentially keeps district lines as they are with some changes - is one option.

Some people at the packed meeting took to the public comment period to voice their support for Plan A.

"Of all the proposals, Plan A most accurately and fairly updates district boundaries to reflect changes in census blocks without disrupting communities of interest," said one supporter.

Others came out in support of a map drafted by Arroyo Grande resident Richard Patten. His proposed map keeps the City of San Luis Obispo in one district. San Luis Obispo has not been represented by one supervisor over the last 30 years, according to the Tribune.

"I urge the board to adopt Richard Patten's Citizens Map, it adheres to a criteria of redrawing district lines, it's fair and non-political, and represents a united county," a support of that proposal said.

Gerrymandering is a term often used during the redistricting process. It refers to the re-drawing of electoral district lines for unfair political advantage.

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is expected to narrow its redistricting choices before making a final decision next month. The next hearing in the matter is Nov. 30.